She Got Completely Wasted On Her Second Date With A Guy She Met Online, Which Ended In Her Making A Scene, And She Thinks He Should Give Her Another Chance

A woman recently met a guy through a dating app, and she thought they really hit things off well from the start.

Their connection “was electric” and she thought that it felt like she had known him forever.

On their first date, they went bar hopping together, and they had a lot to drink. They did end up spending the evening with one another, and things continued to be good.

She went on a second date with this guy too, and the start of their evening was completely wonderful.

“We were already planning future dates and holidays together,” she explained. “But at the end of the 2nd date, the alcohol got the better of me, I blanked out completely and insulted the guy publicly and created a scene(of which I have no memory).”

“The next day I woke up to find myself blocked on social media, calling, and WhatsApp. I apologized to the guy using another number, accepted my mistake, asked for forgiveness and another chance for making up for the mistake.”

Three days after she sent that message, he surprisingly replied back to her, insisted that they were done and he was still upset by their second date.

She sent him another super long message, still pushing him to agree to get together with her at some point.

She hasn’t gotten an answer to that follow-up text, and she really believed that the connection she had with this guy was rare and incredible.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.