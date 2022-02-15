She Got Kicked Out Of Her Cousin’s Wedding For Refusing To Take Off Her Toddler’s Tiara

A 32-year-old woman has a toddler named Chloe, who is 4-years-old. Chloe is basically obsessed with princesses, like many children her age, and she always gets excited to wear a tiara anywhere she goes.

This Saturday, she and Chloe were invited to go to her cousin Alex’s wedding. Alex was getting married to his bride, Jen, and Chloe was overjoyed to get to go to the wedding.

Chloe was thrilled to not only get to be dressed up, but she was also thrilled to get to see what dress Jen was going to wear.

Chloe wanted to make sure she had on one of her tiaras for the wedding, which she agreed to let Chloe do.

The day of the wedding arrived, and she and Chloe took their seats, eagerly waiting for Jen to walk down the aisle.

15 minutes later, everyone was wondering why the wedding wasn’t underway yet. Then, one of Jen’s bridesmaids rushed out to speak to her and Chloe.

It tuned out, Jen did not want to walk down the aisle because she had on a tiara, and she was upset about Chloe wearing one as well.

“Apparently, the bride was also wearing a tiara and wanted to be the only one wearing it,” she explained.

“I told the bridesmaid that Chloe loves tiaras and always wears them. The bridesmaid said “not today she isn’t” and told me it needed to be removed.”

