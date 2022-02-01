She Has A Personality Disorder, And She’s Beginning To Believe It’s Making Her A Bad Girlfriend

A 21-year-old woman has been diagnosed with schizo-affective disorder, though she genuinely believes she has more of a personality disorder.

Her personality disorder causes her to become easily upset over little things, and whenever she does get into a disagreement with her 23-year-old boyfriend, she spends months stewing over it.

For instance, one argument she’ll go 6 months obsessing over and she will constantly bring it up to her boyfriend although it’s in the past.

“In my mind, it’s as if that scene repeats itself over and over again like a broken record,” she explained.

“It’s hard to resist the anger because my brain literally reminds me of that moment again and again.”

“Sometimes I snap over small things or keep harping about the mistakes he makes.”

She also often doesn’t clean up her room and leaves out old food, but the medication she’s on makes her super sleepy so she, in turn, wakes up late every morning.

Waking up late makes her worried about being late to work, so she never has the time to clean up her room and that also concerns her.

This, coupled with the fact that she’s easily irritated has her feeling like she’s a bad girlfriend.

