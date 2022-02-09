She Has Been In The Hospital For Over 6 Months Battling Cancer While Trying To Finish Vet Tech School

Agoura Hills, California. In June of this past year, 30-year old Amanda Rae Snyder was taken to the hospital because she was incoherent and unresponsive.

When she got there, they found her glucose level was 18 (normal blood sugar should be between 90-110). After a CT scan, biopsy, and PET scan, she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNET), a rare cancer.

The tumors started in her pancreas and progressed to her liver, stomach, and kidneys.

The treatment of PNET depends on how far along the disease is, the size and location of the tumors, and if the patient has any other preexisting serious medical conditions that would lessen her chance of survival.

Surgery is the preferred treatment for patients whose PNET cancer has not spread too far. However, for Amanda, chemotherapy is necessary along with other targeted treatments.

She is currently at an excellent hospital, but the type of cancer is so rare that the facility does not have the physicians or resources to treat her.

She has been there for months, alone due to Covid, scared and overwhelmed.

She has received chemo, radiation, and embolization (laser) treatment on the tumors. Still, she would have a better chance of survival and long-term success with treatment from a facility that specializes in PNET cancer.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Amanda

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.