She Just Learned That Her Boyfriend Is Actually Married And She’s Wondering If She Should Let His Wife Know That He’s Cheating

A 22-year-old woman began dating a 30-year-old man 10 months ago. Her boyfriend was the one who really made an effort to get her to officially date him.

“His behavior used to be incredibly strange,” she explained. “I thought maybe I’m just being paranoid due to all the hurt experienced during the past.”

“Ignored all of my worries and still kept talking to him — started noticing things like him only being available after 8 pm.”

She then started to realize that he was being weird when she talked to him on the phone. She could hear her boyfriend telling a woman in the background on the other end that he was talking with his mom or his sister; not his girlfriend.

Another red flag that she saw was that her boyfriend would go long stretches of time without speaking to her, and then pop back up as if there was nothing wrong with that.

Eventually, her boyfriend told her that he was “living with an older woman” since he had no other options for a living situation.

He also mentioned that this older woman’s house was not far from where he worked and that he didn’t want this woman to know about her.

Then, her boyfriend started accusing her of opposing the love that they had and withholding affection from him.

He also accused her of not wanting to be in an exclusive relationship with him, or wanting to see him after the hours of 8 p.m., which was crazy because he was the one never available after that time every night.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.