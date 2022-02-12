She Kissed A Guy Without His Consent And Now All Her Friends Hate Her

An 18-year-old girl ended up kissing a 19-year-old guy without asking for his consent first, and pretty much all of her friends hate her for what she did.

She’d been in the “talking stage” with this guy for about three weeks before he asked her to be his girlfriend.

But she wasn’t looking for a relationship and turned him down. “I feel that I’m just too busy and wouldn’t have the time nor the emotional energy,” she explained.

Their mutual friends had also started getting involved in their non-relationship, which was the final nail in the coffin.

After that, she started losing her feelings for him. Finally, a friend said she had to tell him rather than continue leading him on.

So, she told him over the phone. But a week passed, and she realized she might’ve been pressured into making the wrong decision.

“I do like him…Not wanting a relationship didn’t mean not wanting anything to do with him,” she admitted.

After everything had happened, they were both at a party. But instead of talking and laughing together, he completely ignored her.

So, she asked him to go outside to talk. And things did not go as planned.

