She Let Her Guests Wear White To Her Wedding, And Then Her Husband’s Ex-Girlfriend Showed Up In A White Ball Gown That Looked Like A Wedding Dress

A woman had her wedding last weekend, and she never imagined tying the knot would cause such a stir.

When she sent out her wedding invitations, she indicated to her guests that they could literally show up to her special day in anything they wanted.

Her guests were allowed to wear whatever color they wanted, and whatever kind of clothes, whether it was casual or fancy.

The one rule she did have for her guests was that they cover their shoulders and a bit above their knees, as her 6-year-old autistic niece was playing the role of flower girl and she suffers from sensory problems.

Her niece wound up wearing a t-shirt kind of dress with a unicorn on it, and she wouldn’t put on anything else.

It didn’t bother her at all that her niece wasn’t down to wear a more traditional flower girl outfit, but it really did upset her in-laws, who purchased a fancy suit for their 5-year-old autistic nephew.

She and her groom were aware that their guests would be showing up in a mixed bag of outfits, and they were alright with that.

“We had some people come in white or off white dresses, which they looked stunning, more cocktail dresses, some even sundresses, most people wore jeans and button ups or similar casual clothes,” she explained.

“Fast forward to my husband’s cousin bringing my husband’s ex GF as a plus one (which he was allowed), wearing what could only be described as a wedding dress, think princess ball gown type wedding dress.”

