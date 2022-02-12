She Lied And Said She Loves The Lasagna That Her Mother-In-Law Makes For Her But She Actually Hates It

A 25-year-old woman is originally from America, yet she is currently living over in England along with her husband, as that is where he is from.

Her husband is super close to his mom and dad, though that has never been an issue in their relationship since she really likes his parents.

Her husband’s mom and dad have always included her and she really does feel like she is a part of their family now too.

Every single week, she and her husband sit down and have dinner with his parents. Her mother-in-law makes Italian food for her every week since she is Italian and grew up eating that kind of cuisine.

Her mother-in-law really makes an effort to create different Italian dishes that will make her feel more at home.

“Now here is where the issue begins,” she explained. “A couple of months ago she made us a lasagna using a new recipe she found.”

“I didn’t like it for a few reasons, I won’t go into detail bashing it but it’s not very traditional like I am used to from home.”

“I felt bad telling her I didn’t like it and told her I loved it. I know, bad idea. She was so pleased I like it so much that now she makes it every week for dinner.”

She can get over the fact that this lasagna is not her favorite thing in the world, but she can’t get over lying to her mother-in-law every single week.

