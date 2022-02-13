She Rescued This Scruffy Stray Dog After Finding Him In Her Neighborhood And She’s Trying To Get Him Healthy So He Can Find A Loving Home To Call His Own

Cypress, Texas. Kathy Freeman is a woman living in Cypress who recently rescued a stray dog after finding him walking around in her neighborhood.

Kathy noticed that this dog was wearing a collar that had a tag with his name on it. His tag read “Mr. Marshmellow” along with a number to call if he happened to be lost.

Kathy quickly called the number on Mr. Marshmellow’s tag, but sadly, the individual who answered the phone explained to Kathy that they did not have a dog at all, let alone one that was missing.

“He was filthy, with severely matted hair all over his body,” Kathy wrote about Mr. Marshmellow on a GoFundMe page.

“He has eye boogers the size of large black olives under each eye that have built up over time and seem to be glued to his face.”

“It appears his toenails have not been trimmed in a long time as they had curled into almost a complete circle.”

“As we were trying to trim some of the matted hair away, we discovered he was also infested with fleas. I tried giving him a bath using Dawn dish soap, but it didn’t kill all of them. His breath is horrible, and I suspected some issues with his teeth and gums.”

Kathy decided to bring Mr. Marshmellow to a local vet to get him checked out. The vet figured that Mr. Marshmellow was around 6 years old, and a Maltese mix.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Mr. Marshmellow

