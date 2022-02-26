She Slept With A Married Man Before She Met Her Boyfriend But She’s Not Sure If She Needs To Disclose This To Him

A 30-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her 35-year-old boyfriend, and they have been together for 9 years.

When she was 20-years-old, she didn’t know her boyfriend yet and she was residing in a big city. At that time in her life, she admits she wasn’t in the best place in terms of her mental health, and that led to her sleeping with a married man she worked with.

She slept with him multiple times too.

“He was a manager and 10 years older than me,” she explained. “I have felt absolutely horrible about this ever since, however in the past year or two I have also begun to forgive myself a little.”

“I am older now and I think I can see more clearly just how much I was manipulated in a situation with a huge power imbalance.”

“That said, I was an adult who knew what I was doing, so I do still take responsibility for my terrible behavior.”

Although she has since moved on and been with her boyfriend for close to a decade, she has never shared this secret with him.

To think back on what she did does cause her to feel sick to her stomach, and she freaks out just thinking of filling her boyfriend in on the fact that she slept with a married man.

She’s concerned that her boyfriend will never look at her the same way again, and she’s confident he won’t find out about her secret if she doesn’t tell him since no other people in her life are aware of what happened with this man except for him and his wife.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.