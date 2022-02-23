She Told Her Best Guy Friend And His Fiancée That She Was Going To Wear White To Their Wedding: Then She Got Uninvited

A 26-year-old woman has a best guy friend a year older than her that she has been close to since she was just a child.

Growing up, they were attached at the hip, and their moms and dads would tease them about winding up married when they grew up.

As they got older and entered adulthood, she and her best friend would say that if they ended up 30 and alone, they certainly would get married.

Well, now her best friend is tying the knot, and not to her. 5 years ago her best friend met his fiancée, and he put a quick end to all of their inside jokes about marriage.

“…He stopped joking around with me like that and I was hurt and whenever I used these jokes he’d tell me to stop it,” she explained.

“This hurt my feelings a lot because our friendship and our inside jokes suddenly stopped once he got a GF.”

“Tbh his fiancée never seemed to like me and there are many examples of her being jealous of me.”

She felt that her best friend “changed” after he began dating his now-fiancée, and she still attempted to make their marriage jokes, yet he would always put an end to them.

Around 4 weeks ago, her best friend held a surprise engagement party, and even though their mutual friends got invited to the party, she wasn’t and she couldn’t understand why.

