She Wants To Return A Wedding Present From Her Fiancé’s Family Without Evening Opening It, But He Thinks This Is Borderline Bridezilla Behavior

A 28-year-old woman will be getting married to her 29-year-old fiancé, and before they started planning their wedding, she had a wonderful relationship with her fiancé’s family.

After plans began though, her fiancé’s family started really trying to control the planning process while being disappointed in their choices.

She does think that in general, her fiancé’s family tries to low-key control him, which they’re not trying to do to her as well with wedding planning.

For instance, her fiancé’s family insisted she should get a vibrant pink wedding dress instead of a classic white one, and wouldn’t let it go when she politely declined.

“Or they decided they would gift us the catering service, and we explained that we had already hired it, then proceeded to throw a fit because they already paid and couldn’t cancel it,” she said.

“My fiancé spoke to me to convince me to just have two catering services but I held my ground and they managed to cancel the second service.”

Right now, she and her fiancé are moving in with one another, and of course, her fiancé’s family has a specific opinion on how they should decorate their new place.

Her fiancé’s family really loves one store in particular, yet she believes the furniture and products this store makes are nothing but “cheap.”

She doesn’t want to own anything from this store, as she would prefer to save her money to purchase higher quality things that won’t break, and her fiancé agrees.

