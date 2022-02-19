She Wants To Wear Sweatpants And A Sweatshirt To Her Wedding Reception But She’s Not Sure If It’s Trashy

A woman already tied the knot with her husband last October, and although they did have a wedding ceremony, they skipped out on an actual reception.

After their October ceremony, which only included the friends and family members they feel the tightest with, they have a little party.

This year, she’s planning to have a real reception, and she is inviting about 100 people to this. While she does love a good excuse to get fancy and dressed to the nines, and she is thrilled to be able to put on her wedding dress for more than just one day, there’s a catch.

Her reception is 5 hours from where she lives, and in the remaining 1 and a half hours of her reception, she and her guests will all be dancing.

“…And ladies you know how heels and a tight dress can feel after a long night,” she explained. “So after thinking about it I figured I’d change into some bridal sweats around this time.”

“I thought it was a cute idea and by that time I’m going to be totally done with my dress and heels. I have an all-white outfit with cute bridal slippers.”

“My husband seems to think this is disrespectful to our guests.”

Her husband is the most concerned about what the older members of his family will think of her outfit choice, and will be offended by the fact that she’s not dressed up at her own wedding reception.

Her husband is also worried that all of their guests will be all fancily dressed, yet she will be the only one looking like she’s ready to relax at home, which isn’t fair.

