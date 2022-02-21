She Was Charged After Allegedly Faking Her Pregnancy So That She Could Get Approved For Paid Time Off From Her Job

Atlanta, Georgia. 43-year-old Robin Folsom is currently facing down multiple felony charges after she allegedly faked her own pregnancy in order to get approval for paid time off from her job.

Robin used to work as the Director of External Affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, and back in October of 2020, she told her HR department that she was going to have a baby.

Robin claimed to have delivered her baby several months later in May of 2021, and then her baby daddy sent an email to some other people who worked at her agency, insisting that she needed several weeks to recover from the birth.

“GVRA leadership later received an email from an individual claiming to be the father of the child and stating that Folsom had been mandated several weeks of rest following the delivery,” the Georgia Office of the Inspector General explained in a statement.

“As a result, GVRA approved approximately seven weeks of paid FMLA leave that it otherwise would not have approved.”

Robin was then given those weeks off, and she continued to be paid by her agency while she took her leave, however, some of her coworkers had questions about Robin’s pregnancy.

“OIG’s investigation revealed that in March 2021, a co-worker observed the lower portion of Folsom’s stomach “come away” from her body and believed Folsom wore a fake pregnant stomach,” the Georgia Office of the Inspector General continued.

“In addition, Folsom allegedly sent pictures of her new baby to various GVRA employees, however, the pictures appeared to be inconsistent and depicted children with varying skin tones.”

As the Georgia Office of the Inspector General continued to investigate Robin’s pregnancy, they discovered that she never got a birth certificate for her baby.

