She Went On An Absolutely Terrible First Date With A Guy She Met Online And She’s Not Sure How To Tell Him She Doesn’t Want A Date Two To Happen

One week ago, a 28-year-old woman went out on a first date with a guy she met online. Unfortunately, this wasn’t a date she would have dreamed of, and it was absolutely terrible.

“Somehow politics were brought up, and it went completely downhill from there,” she explained. “We didn’t agree on anything.”

“I don’t like to argue politics, but do think political opinions are an important part of how someone sees the world.”

When the check came, dinner cost about $80 for the both of them, and even though the date was so bad, she attempted to pay their bill.

The guy refused to let her pick up the tab, and so, she agreed to let him pay. This guy ended up driving a total of 3 hours to get to their date and then get home since he doesn’t live close to where she does.

“He texted me two days later that he would happen to be in my area the next week (which seems highly unlikely it would be by happenstance) and wanted to take me to brunch,” she said.

“I have had plenty of bad first dates but none where they seemed oblivious to how bad it was.”

“He ended the date with a whole speech basically saying I would be close-minded if I wouldn’t give him a chance because we have different political opinions.”

Well, you have to admit, there couldn’t be many worse endings to a first date than that. Who discusses politics on date one anyway?

