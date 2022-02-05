She Went To Her Coworker’s Wedding Then Got His Bride Arrested For Wearing His Ex-Wife’s Heirloom Jewelry And Wedding Dress

A 38-year-old woman used to work with a married couple; a man named Adam and a woman named Mary, who were each in their late 20s or early 30s.

Mary began working with her first and then Mary convinced Adam to start working there too. Eventually, Mary ended up leaving their company for a different career.

She was sad when Mary left since Mary is super sweet and just one of the most wonderful individuals she’s ever had the pleasure of meeting.

Not long after Mary got her new job, she learned that Mary was filing for divorce from Adam since he cheated.

She immediately phoned up Mary to offer her condolences, and after that call, they began chatting again every single day.

As Mary navigated the divorce from Adam, she was blown away by Mary’s composure and poise with it all.

Mary never said a single bad thing about Adam throughout the process, though she did reveal that she found it odd that some of her family’s heirloom jewelry and her wedding dress were nowhere to be found when she moved out of the apartment she shared with Adam.

Mary believed her missing things most likely were mixed in somewhere with Adam’s belongings and that sooner or later they would re-appear.

It’s now been several years since Mary divorced Adam, and she continues to be Adam’s coworker.

