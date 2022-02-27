She Went Viral After Sharing On TikTok All Of The Rules She Has For Her Upcoming Wedding

Weddings can be stressful. Sometimes it’s hard for a bride to set firm boundaries for her friends and family, and sometimes wedding guests can arrive and behave in a way that is less than ideal.

Weddings are bound to have a little bit of drama involved, but TikTok user Jasmine Cruz (@cruzjasmine824) has created a viral list of “wedding rules” to help avoid some of it.

Jasmine may not be the first TikTok user to write down and explain a list of rules for her future wedding, but hers is one of the most popular, with over 400,000 likes and 2.6 million views.

“I love watching these videos and I wanted to do my own, and I am actually engaged, so I will actually be following these rules at my wedding coming up,” explains Cruz at the start of her video.

To kick off her list, Jasmine very passionately explains the first rule. “Number one, let’s start there because everybody gets mad about this one.

No kids. I don’t want kids running around, unattended, their parents not watching, that will absolutely not be happening,” she says.

Jasmine goes on to explain that one of the only exceptions to this rule would be her siblings that are under the age of 15.

The second rule was accidentally written twice on her list, both as #2 and #4. “Don’t wear white plain and simple,” says Cruz.

TikTok; pictured above is part of the rules she has for her wedding

