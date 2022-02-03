She Wore Her Wedding Dress To Her Brother’s Wedding And Upset The Bride

A woman’s brother recently got married, and he and his wife decided to have an intricate theme for their wedding.

Her brother and his wife threw a “winter wonderland” themed wedding, and they asked all of their guests to wear very specific colors; light blue, silver, or white.

While a general wedding rule is that nobody should wear white except the bride, this clearly wasn’t the case at her brother’s wedding.

“All the outfits were supposed to be dramatic, even my brother’s wife said she didn’t mind if they didn’t even stand out,” she explained.

“We were all supposed to look like rockstars there was even to be a prize for the best-dressed guest at the end, a fun game, I wanted to play along.”

“I saw a lot of his other friends were buying expensive gowns and they were looking gorgeous, I haven’t been working so much as of late so there was no way for me to keep up with it.”

“I had dinner with them a few months before the wedding and my brother suggested that I wear my own wedding gown (white and silver) since I never ended up getting married, she agreed as well because other people were going to be in white anyway.”

Well, the day of the wedding arrived and she showed up in her wedding dress, just as she had previously discussed with her brother and his bride.

Throughout the entire evening, everyone gave her tons of compliments on her wedding dress, and she felt that even though she did get a lot of attention, she didn’t detract at all from her brother’s bride.

