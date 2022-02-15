She’s Completely In Love With Her Friend, Who Is Engaged, And She Thinks She Needs To Tell Him So He Can Be With Her

A 33-year-old woman met her 36-year-old friend Michael more than 10 years ago now. Back then, he was engaged to a woman named Jessica.

She got quite close to Michael very quickly after entering his friend group, and they had tons in common.

Not long after meeting Michael and becoming part of their group of friends, she secretly began seeing another guy in their group, Chris.

Around this time, she was seeing more of Michael and then he mentioned to her that he split up with Jessica and was interested in pursuing a relationship with her.

She did let Michael know she was already kind of in something with another guy, but she didn’t mention Chris by name.

Well, the fling with Chris went further than she thought, and she ended up married to Chris…then she had the realization that she wasn’t down to be a wife (she divorced Chris).

“So, I missed my chance to be with Michael, and instead stuck with Chris for far too long,” she explained.

“Michael eventually got back together with Jessica. They are still together and engaged, but not married.”

To this day, she’s still friends with Michael, and she has found herself attempting to spend as much time as she can with him.

