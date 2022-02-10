She’s Convinced Her Boyfriend Is About To Leave Her For His Ex, So She’s Thinking She Should End Things Before He Does

A 29-year-old woman has been dating her 30-year-old boyfriend for 3 years now. She first met her boyfriend while she was traveling through Scotland for work.

They began dating in Scotland, and as luck would have it, her boyfriend’s job allowed him to move to Australia, which is where she is from.

So, they settled down in Australia together, and everything was so wonderful, up until recently.

“It’s probably important that I tell you that my boyfriend is a very attractive man, so attractive that people often take notice when we go out together causing him to get hit on by several women,” she explained.

“Of course he rejects them but this has never made me uncomfortable because I was secure in my relationship and trusted him as I knew he thought I was beautiful from how he always uplifted my looks.”

Well, not that long ago, her boyfriend’s gorgeous ex wound up moving to where they live. Her boyfriend met his ex as a “tween” and eventually started dating her. Her boyfriend was friends with his ex prior to getting involved romantically and stayed friends with his ex after she dumped him for another guy.

Her boyfriend’s ex reached out to her boyfriend through Facebook to ask him to help her get acquainted with the new town.

In the Facebook messages her boyfriend’s ex sent, this woman also said she was sorry for how their relationship had come to an end.

Her boyfriend agreed to see his ex, and then they started spending a lot of time together and getting really “close.”

Lately, she has been working a lot at night at a local hospital as a doctor, so she does not have a ton of free time to spend with her boyfriend.

