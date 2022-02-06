She’s Dating A Guy On The Spectrum But She Wants To Dump Him Because She Thinks He Uses His Autism As A Crutch For His Bad Behavior

A woman met a man through a dating app, and he wasted no time letting her know that he is on the spectrum and that he has autism.

Before meeting this guy, she hadn’t ever dated a guy that had autism, but it wasn’t a turn-off for her so she kept chatting with him.

This guy was super smart and she thought that he was “high functioning.” They took things offline and began dating in real life.

“He’s had a lot of issues with dating in the past because a lot of people don’t understand why he has outbursts and it leads people to think he is crazy,” she explained.

“He had been fired from multiple jobs and got kicked out of high school because of his outbursts and belligerent behavior.”

“I’m learning all of this about him over time and I’m honestly surprised because I never saw that side to him.”

A little less than 2 months into dating this guy, she thought their relationship was wonderful. Well, 2 weeks ago, that all came crashing down.

While she was texting her now-boyfriend, he got into an argument with her regarding a musician that he likes a lot.

When she let her boyfriend know that she didn’t really love the musician that he appreciates, he lost it on her.

