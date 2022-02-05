in Human Interest

She’s Realizing That The Friendship She Has With Her High Maintenance Friend From High School Is Taking Such A Toll On Her That’s She’s Considering Quitting Their Friendship

This woman is in a sticky situation with an old friend and turned to the Reddit community for advice; should she stay or go?

They were friends in high school, but their relationship always had ups and downs. She describes her friend as “high-maintenance” and someone who is easily upset.

But they were bonded and shared similar senses of humor, so the friendship lasted up until a big fight before graduation. 

They then moved a few hours away from each other, and she thought their friendship would reach its natural end. But eventually, the friend contacted her again, and they met up and had a good time.

However, even living hours apart, the friendship soon became a source of stress. The friend would call her regularly to complain about her life, but their talks were often one-sided.

She shared in the post that her friend “uses me to unload all of her problems and anxieties whenever we have our catch-ups.” 

Of course, she found it too challenging to give this feedback and ultimately began dreading their calls.

After all, she has a lot going on in her own life, between staffing issues at work, planning a wedding, and a big move.

It seems like cutting this friend out of her life is the best decision, but she’s struggling with guilt over dropping her.

