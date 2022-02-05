She’s Realizing That The Friendship She Has With Her High Maintenance Friend From High School Is Taking Such A Toll On Her That’s She’s Considering Quitting Their Friendship

This woman is in a sticky situation with an old friend and turned to the Reddit community for advice; should she stay or go?

They were friends in high school, but their relationship always had ups and downs. She describes her friend as “high-maintenance” and someone who is easily upset.

But they were bonded and shared similar senses of humor, so the friendship lasted up until a big fight before graduation.

They then moved a few hours away from each other, and she thought their friendship would reach its natural end. But eventually, the friend contacted her again, and they met up and had a good time.

However, even living hours apart, the friendship soon became a source of stress. The friend would call her regularly to complain about her life, but their talks were often one-sided.

She shared in the post that her friend “uses me to unload all of her problems and anxieties whenever we have our catch-ups.”

Of course, she found it too challenging to give this feedback and ultimately began dreading their calls.

After all, she has a lot going on in her own life, between staffing issues at work, planning a wedding, and a big move.

It seems like cutting this friend out of her life is the best decision, but she’s struggling with guilt over dropping her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.