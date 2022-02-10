She’s Supposed To Go On A First Date In 2 Days, But This Guy’s Ex-Girlfriend Just Sent Her A Warning And Now She’s Thinking Of Canceling The Date

A young woman has been chatting with a guy who happens to go to the same school that she does, and this guy asked her out on a first date in 2 days. She agreed to go, and their date has been set for Saturday.

Several hours later, she got a message on Instagram from this guy’s ex-girlfriend, and it was a warning.

This girl told her that the guy she’s going on a first date with bragged about their date already. This girl continued to say that she has a right to know that this guy isn’t good.

She was very surprised at this girl reaching out to her, but she knew there was no way this girl would even know about the date unless this guy told her about it.

“Her claims about him were very worrying,” she explained. “She said he is highly manipulative, narcissistic, and abusive, and that he pretends to be this nice guy who is in love with you and then turns into a monster.”

“She sent me screenshots of messages between her and him which show him saying some very nasty things, he basically berates her and admits to being manipulative and using her for her money and body, sticking out to me was that he told her she is “worthless” and “I was just treating you like the piece of s*** you are.”

She couldn’t believe what she was reading. She thought this guy was wonderful and kind, but the messages his ex sent to her say completely otherwise.

She can’t help but be concerned that this guy actually is terrible and probably “unhinged.” This guy’s ex then mentioned that she is worried about something bad happening to her so she had to warn her.

She thanked this girl and wished her “good night” though she’s left wondering how to handle this a day later.

