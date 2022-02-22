She’s Very Busty And Her Boyfriend Made A Comment That Has Her Feeling Super Insecure

A 20-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend for a year and a half now, and recently, her boyfriend made a comment that has her feeling super insecure.

“Very busty girl here,” she explained. “Not a D cup you could pair with a push-up bra busty…I am more of an uncommon size.”

When she originally met her boyfriend, he claimed to be super into boobs, but once he realized how big her chest really is, she thinks that he was super surprised.

Adding to that, her boyfriend had unrealistic expectations for her chest; thinking that you can have a super big chest without it being saggy or looking less than perfect.

The reality is, her chest is somewhat on the saggy side because of her size, and she doesn’t look the way anime characters or adult stars with big chests do.

Before she even was intimate with her boyfriend, she pointed out everything about her chest that she considered to be flawed, as she didn’t want him to think she was flawless in the first place.

What she thought was strange though was that as they have become intimate with one another, her boyfriend has never paid her chest much attention at all.

A few days ago while she was FaceTiming with her boyfriend, she texted him a photo of him, and the angle of the photo was a little awkward.

Her boyfriend responded that it looked as though he had “huge, ugly, saggy old lady boobs” in the photo of him, and he was super upset about it.

