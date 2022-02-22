Since Her Boyfriend Moved In With Her, He Has Been Micromanaging Every Little Thing She Does With Her Dogs

A 25-year-old woman has a boyfriend named Jim who moved in with her and her dogs just 3 months ago.

She has a 15-year-old dog named Abby and a 4-year-old dog named Sam, and she rescued both of her dogs.

“Jim had pets growing up and is a self-proclaimed ‘expert’,” she said. “Inherently I have no issues with this, but since moving in, he micromanages everything I do with my dogs.”

Her boyfriend has taken issue with many things, like how she feeds her dogs, and before Jim moved in she fed her dogs breakfast after making herself food, which Jim doesn’t agree with.

He believes her dogs should eat before she feeds herself.

A second issue Jim has is over how she walks her dogs. She always walks her dogs when she takes a break for lunch in the afternoon, but Jim disagrees and believes she should be walking them right after she wakes up.

A third issue Jim has taken up is in regards to the toys she gets for her dogs. Abby, her older dog, does not enjoy toys at all so she doesn’t get them for Abby.

Her younger dog Sam does like toys, and she buys Sam toys for Christmas and for her birthday.

“…Jim thinks I should buy them more toys,” she explained. “Since moving in, he’s bought around 10 new toys and every time I tell him it’s too much, he tells me it’s the ‘bare minimum’ to get toys for your dogs.”

