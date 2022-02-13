The Woman Who Made Her Wedding Cake Got Into A Physical Fight With The Best Man At Her Wedding

Several days ago, a 25-year-old woman married her 25-year-old husband, and things did not go the way that she had envisioned.

Well, her ceremony went smoothly, but the reception was a complete and utter disaster, and not because of anything that she did.

She hired a 24-year-old woman to create her wedding cake, and as this woman delivered it to her reception, things got weird.

The woman who made her cake started screaming at the best man in her wedding, which she was completely confused by.

To make matters worse, the best man began yelling right back at the woman who baked her wedding cake.

Her father-in-law had to jump in and calm them down, and he let the woman who made her wedding cake know that it was time for her to leave.

Luckily, she did, but that was hardly the end of things. As soon as this woman left, she and her husband went over to the best man to find out what on earth was going on, and apparently, this woman was the best man’s ex that he dated in high school.

“I guess they parted on bad terms,” she explained. “I didn’t ask much more since I wanted to enjoy my special day.”

“Everything goes well until we get to the first dance. My husband and I are having a nice time dancing and then guess who comes in. Wedding cake lady.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.