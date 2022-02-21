Their Foster Dog Ate Some Of His Bed And Now His Medical Expenses Are Nearing $10K

Boston, Massachusetts. Micaela Purnell and her family face an emergency for their foster dog Ben, and now they need some financial aid.

They discovered a blockage in Ben’s small intestine and later found out it was caused by him consuming some of his bedding.

Now Ben needs lifesaving surgery to get the blockage out of his body, and the foster family is looking at the cost between $7,000 to $10,000 for this urgent medical expense.

Micaela and her family have been taken good care of Ben, from his physical health to behaviors, to ensure Ben grows to become a happy pup and finds a forever home.

They just never expected him to need lifesaving surgery at such a high cost.

“Until this point, we have dedicated financially to making sure Ben gets the training and care he needs to find him a forever home,” Micaela wrote in the GoFundMe post. “We have paid for his gear, heartworm medication, food, and provided training to him.”

The family has even found a wonderful potential adopter for Ben. They also had planned to continue Ben’s training with discounted lessons even after his adoption, to support Ben further.

The current incident had caught them off-guard. “We are not financially prepared for this vet care,” Micaela explained in her post. “But we have taken out his care credit cards to make sure that he gets the lifesaving care he needs.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Ben

