This 18-Year-Old Says She Sleeps With Married Men In Order To “Help Them”

An 18-year-old girl says that she sleeps with married men in order to “help them” and she does think it’s only sort of bad what she’s doing…but she cannot stop.

She justified sleeping with the men that she does by pointing out that she has a specific system for how she picks them.

“I don’t just sleep with random married men, I pick the ones who are in a miserable marriage and who get actually treated like s*** by their wife,” she explained.

“I give them an option to escape from their miserable marriage, plus they boost my confidence when they tell me that I’m way better than their wife.”

“It feels like doing something good but it’s actually messed up since they have children and wives.”

She pointed out that she knows the guys she picks to sleep with are not lying about having terrible wives since she knows these guys pretty personally.

One of the guys that she has slept with is actually married to her mom’s very best friend, and she thought she would be helping him by sleeping with him after she found out about his marriage being pretty bad.

“I’m fine if they “use” that’s what I’m here for, so they can escape for a moment their horrible marriage,” she added.

She would like to be able to stop, even if she’s not buying into her behavior being completely wrong.

