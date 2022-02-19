This Body-Positive Model And Bikini Designer Brilliantly Shut Down An Instagram Troll Who Body-Shamed Her

Karina Airby is a body-positive model, entrepreneur, and bikini designer from Australia. Unlike many women in her industry, Karina posts photos and videos which highlight the often unseen reality of female bodies– including her cellulite, stretch marks, and tummy.

She is not afraid to share the truth that so many women identify with– the body characteristics that are commonly shamed in mainstream fashion and entertainment.

Plus, Karina empowers her 1.2 million Instagram followers to do the same daily. Still, despite her genuine take on beauty, Karina receives unwarranted amounts of hate, too.

Most recently, Karina posted a photo of herself in an adorable bikini. She appears genuinely happy and confident, too. Toward the bottom of the image, Karina added a screenshot of a hate comment that she recently received.

The Instagram user, who goes by the name Dunder_Mifflinn, commented, “She’s repulsive, and y’all are trying to make her feel good about being obese. Just disgusting.”

Karina addressed this shameful comment with a savage comeback post.

“Firstly, how dare you bring The Office into this,” Karina began by defending her love for the NBC original show, “And secondly, welcome to the female body.”

“This is not repulsive and very far from obese. Yeah, I may have cellulite, eczema, and some meat on my bones. But I am a young, healthy female that you would be so lucky to have a chance with,” Karina said.

Instagram; pictured above is Karina

