This Bridal Sales Associate Tried To Tell A Bride That She Was 8 Sizes To Big To Try On A Dress

A woman currently works as a bridal sales consultant at a bridal boutique, and a few days ago, she had a pretty tricky bride come in to shop with her.

As soon as she met this bride, she did what she does with every bride that she meets in the store; she introduces herself before asking the bride if she has already tried any wedding dresses.

This bride let her know that she had tried dresses on, and so, she asked the bride for photos of dresses that she liked.

The bride was irritated by her trying to help and replied that she had no photos. She then questioned the bride about the size of the wedding dresses she had already seen, and the bride revealed that she is a size 30.

“I kindly explain to her that we don’t carry many size 30 dresses in the store (we have probably 150 dresses and only 3 are a size 30),” she said.

“But that we can try 26/28s and if she finds “the dress” she can order it in a 30 as we have that size available online. I start pulling the size 30s we have to show her, she hates all of them, tells me “how about I just pull dresses myself since you can’t seem to do it”. I tell her that’s fine I’ll start her a dressing room.”

After getting a dressing room going for this bride, she approached one of her coworkers to see if they would be able to help since this bride didn’t like her.

Her coworker was super nasty to her, and she high-tailed it back to the bride all by herself.

“She pulls out a size 14 dress (a dress I know we only have that one of in the store) I tell her that and she still insisted to try it on, I’m walking on eggshells here so I tell her, in a sympathetic tone “well as this is a size 14 so I’d recommend we don’t try this on, we won’t wanna try and be squeezing you into it” since I felt like if I said honestly “this dress is many sizes smaller then the dress size you’ve told me fits you” she would get even more aggressive towards me,” she explained.

