This Bride Discovered Her Fiancé Was Cheating On Her With Her Best Friend So She Took Matters Into Her Own Hands And Ordered The Ultimate Reveal “Gift”

Imagine your fiancé cheated on you with your best friend. How would you handle this insanely hurtful discovery?

That is precisely what happened to this bride-to-be. But, her bold comeback caught a wave of attention and praise online.

The bride decided to place an order with Stir of Beauty, a custom jewelry company. The company’s official TikTok account, @Stirofbeauty, regarded the bride’s purchase of two necklaces as the “saddest order” they’ve ever received.

“Hi, I just found out that my fiancé has been cheating on me with my best friend,” the bride’s email to the company read, “Her birthday is coming up, and I want to give her that necklace for her birthday so everyone knows how she is.”

The bride requested that the order be packaged in a TikTok video. She also asked that a “thank you” card not be included.

However, the best part is what the bride chose to engrave on the necklaces.

“Can you please write ‘you’re a s***!’ on one of the necklaces, and ‘F*** You’ on the other for my fiancé? Thank you,” the bride wrote.

The jeweler captioned the next scene, “I got you, love,” before proceeding to engrave and package the bride’s order. The whole video was even set to artist Gayle’s trending breakup song ABCDEFU.

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of the Stir of Beauty video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.