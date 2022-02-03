This College Girl Left Her Window Open During The Boston Blizzard Turning Her Dorm Room Into An Igloo

During the “Boston blizzard” this past week, many Massachusetts communities were hit with a whopping two feet or more of snow.

One unlucky Boston College student made a fatal mistake by leaving her apartment window open.

This student’s roommate, who goes by the username @Youaintseennothingg on TikTok, posted the group’s realization for the whole world to see.

The TikToker first shows a screenshot of her text messages with one of her roommates, named Bella. After Bella asked her to make breakfast, the TikToker agreed but added that she was “frozen.”

To this, Bella replied, “There’s snow in my room,” before showing some flurries on the inside of her windowpane.

The TikToker was confused before Bella began spam-texting and telling her roommate to “come with her.”

Next, the TikToker shows a text conversation with her other roommate, Ashlyn, after telling her there is snow inside their apartment.

“Bella said it’s coming from my room. I left one window open like a crack,” Ashlyn said, “Would you mind using my spare key to get in the room and close the window?”

TikTok; pictured above is Ashlyn in her video

