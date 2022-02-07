This Mom Is Trying To Raise Enough Money To Help Her Police Officer Son Purchase His K9 Partner

Union, West Virginia. Tina Johnson is a mom who has a son that works as a police officer. Her son has a K9 partner named Gizmo, and they have been working together for 2 years.

“They have trained together, worked together, ate together, and been through a lot together,” Tina wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“My son is a military veteran and a police officer. When he got Gizmo, he was determined to help rid the community where he worked and lived of the drug problem. Together they have accomplished that.”

Recently, Tina’s son got an offer to work for a different police department located in a separate state from where he currently lives.

While this is a wonderful opportunity for Tina’s son to advance his career, sadly, Gizmo was not offered a job along with Tina’s son at this new department.

Tina’s son hoped that the department he was leaving would let him purchase Gizmo and let him continue to live with him, though he plans on retiring Gizmo from his job.

Luckily, Tina’s son is able to purchase Gizmo from his current department, but it costs a significant amount of money.

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, the price of a dog starts at $8,000, and costs go up from there when you factor in their training.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Gizmo

