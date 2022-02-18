This New Study Discovered Twenty-Nine Genetic Indicators For Acne, Creating Hope For New Ways Of Treating It

In the United States alone, between forty and fifty million individuals are affected by acne.

People of all ages turn to over-the-counter treatments, dermatologists, and even home remedies in hopes of curbing the often painful and frustrating condition.

Unfortunately, treating acne can feel like an uphill battle. And while struggling to find what works for you, the stigma surrounding acne can result in adverse psychological effects.

This consequence is specifically a cause for concern in teenagers.

But, a new study– conducted by researchers at the St. John’s Institute of Dermatology, King’s College London, St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, and QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute– has identified twenty-nine genetic markers that impact acne.

The researchers believe that, through these findings, new treatment targets for acne may have been identified.

Additionally, doctors may now be able to determine if an individual has a higher risk factor for severe acne.

The study included genetic data from more than twenty thousand individuals affected by acne and from nearly six hundred thousand individuals who did not have acne.

Before this study, only seventeen genetic variants had known associations with acne. Now, this number has jumped to forty-six.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.