This Newlywed Woman Was Paralyzed From A Sledding Accident

Catalina James has organized a heartfelt GoFundMe for her dear friend Caroline–who suffered a tragic sledding accident.

It was supposed to be a fun-filled snow day for Caroline, a newlywed and recent graduate from the BU Goldman School of Dentistry.

Then, she experienced an unexpected drop while sledding. Caroline was left paralyzed from the waist down at only thirty-one years old due to a severed spinal cord.

Following the accident, Caroline was air-lifted and endured a nine-hour surgery. Despite the procedure’s success in stabilizing Caroline, she will never walk again.

“Caroline is an avid dancer, hiker, and outdoor adventurer with a relentless enthusiasm for new things. I am still in shock as I think of how I was standing next to her just three months ago when she married her loving husband Chris,” Catalina wrote, “We all had a very different vision of plans for their new future and family.”

Caroline and her family are now facing a long road of recovery ahead. And, they will have to reimagine a new day-to-day “normal.”

Caroline will remain in the hospital for the next few weeks until being transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

With COVID-19 limitations still in place, Caroline will not be able to have any visitors throughout the next couple of months. In the meantime, her family and husband Chris need to make their home more accessible.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Caroline

