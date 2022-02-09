This Orphaned Little Girl Lost Her Teddy Bear In A National Park, But He Was Sweetly Reunited With Her After A Park Ranger Found Him In The Snow

Did you ever have a stuffy, lovey, or teddy bear you couldn’t live without? Maybe you brought it with you everywhere and accidentally left it in the shopping cart at the grocery store, leaving you with childhood sleepless nights.

Like the satin top fold on your blanket you used to rub between your fingers, it now brings back nostalgia and the feeling of being small and safe.

Naomi lost her precious “Teddy” bear on the Hidden Lake Trail in Glacier National Park in October of 2020.

“Teddy” was not your typical plush toy and had a special meaning to the little girl, an orphan from Ethiopia.

Her soon-to-be adoptive parents had given Naomi the special toy to be reminded of her new life ahead of her while she stayed in the Ethiopian orphanage, awaiting adoption.

Naomi brought the bear on many adventures traveling throughout the world, including their trip to Montana, where she thought he was lost forever.

Little did her family know that a park ranger found the little bear buried in the snow later in the season.

Facebook; pictured above is Naomi with her Teddy

“Bears are my passion. I just didn’t have the heart to throw it away. There was something special about this teddy bear, so I adopted him and named him Ceasar,” said Ranger Tom Mazzarisi in a statement.

