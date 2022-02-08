This Outrageous Apartment Rental Advertisement Is Offering “Reduced” Rent In Exchange For A Full-Time And Unpaid Nanny

San Diego, California. Apartment rental prices in San Diego have climbed a shocking twenty-four percent since just last year.

Now, you can rent a one-bedroom apartment for an average of two thousand and two hundred dollars per month.

So, when a wild apartment rental ad went up on Craigslist, Reddit users were outraged. The advertisement offers a “reduced room rental” near Lemon Grove for a full-time and unpaid nanny.

In turn, the future renter will not only be paying rent but will also have to clean the entire home and care for their landlord’s seven-year-old child.

The working hours are insane, too. The renter/nanny will be “on the clock” from three in the afternoon until nearly three in the morning each weekday– and for no pay whatsoever.

How would the renter even manage to make an additional six hundred dollars per month after working those hours, never mind paying their separate personal and childcare bills?

“What a sweet deal! You get to pay someone six hundred dollars per month to work full-time! Rent is high in San Diego, so might as well prey on the desperate,” wrote the original Reddit user named ChoosingBeggars.

The advertisement also explicitly encourages “single mamas” to apply, which further angered the Reddit community.

“I’m sure there will be a young and desperate single mom willing to take this. That’s what bothers me the most about this post. By saying ‘single mamas are okay,’ they know who they are trying to target,” commented one user.

