This Remarkable 22-Year-Old Is Hoping To Raise Enough Money To Be Able To Afford A Handicapped Accessible Van So She Has The Freedom To Leave Her House

East Montpelier, Vermont. When Georgia was an infant, on her very first car trip, she and her mother were in a horrific car accident that took her mother’s life and severely injured Georgia.

Her father remarried when Georgia was five. She grew up with her stepmother, Josie. Josie and her father worked hard together as a team to support Georgia’s medical needs.

Sadly, when she was 12-years old, her father passed away, leaving just Georgia and Josie to deal with the physical demands of a young girl with limited mobility.

As Georgia grew, her seizure disorder worsened, causing more damage to her brain. She became almost entirely paralyzed and suffered additional setbacks from spinal injuries at age 11.

Georgia could no longer walk and was confined to a wheelchair. However, she still had the use of one functioning arm.

She transitioned to a power wheelchair, giving her the freedom and independence to control her own mobility.

However, she must use a regular push-wheelchair whenever she leaves the house and cannot use the power chair. Unfortunately, the power wheelchair does not fit into her mother’s car.

Each day Georgia leaves home, caregivers have to lift her up off the push wheelchair and into the car to safely buckle her into the seat, which is painstakingly difficult.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Georgia

