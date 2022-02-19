This Severely Injured Kitten Was Abandoned Near An Apartment Complex Before She Was Rescued

Sanford, Florida. Adopting a pet requires a lot of time and responsibilities, and while most of us look forward to the day we get to bring home our special friends, sadly enough, there are people out there who lose interest quite quickly.

Pet neglect is more common than it may seem. A pet owner often does not understand what it takes to own and raise these delicate creatures. Surely enough, these animals tend to be abused, neglected, and often abandoned.

Although there are some cruel people in the world, there are some kind-hearted ones out there, such as Donna Kottler, who saved an injured kitten’s life.

Jelly Bean is, unfortunately, one of those animals who happened to be neglected and abandoned.

She was dumped by an apartment complex in Sanford, Florida, because of her injured legs. Luckily, she was found and brought to a local cat rescue, where she was introduced to Donna!

“I have volunteered with a cat rescue for almost 5 years and have had my share of challenges to deal with but nothing as challenging as this,” Donna wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“This sweet, adorable kitten’s life was in my hands and some very hard decisions had to be made.”

Before making any decisions, they realized that Jelly Bean happened to be microchipped. Of course, learning this information had them overwhelmed with excitement.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Jelly Bean

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.