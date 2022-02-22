This Sweet Dog Went Missing 169 Days Ago On Hilton Head Island And Her Family Is Desperate To Bring Her Home

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Marley is an adorable 4-year-old grey and white Whippet mix who is supposed to be living at home in Atlanta, Georgia along with her family right now.

Unfortunately, 169 days ago she sadly went missing on Hilton Head Island while on vacation with her family.

Her family rented a cottage on the beach for their vacation, and while her family went to dinner one evening, some guests stopped by the cottage without notice.

After opening the door to the cottage, Marley got surprised and made a beeline out the open door, running in the direction of the beach.

It was September 6th of last year when Marley disappeared, and now her loving family is desperate to bring her back home to Atlanta to be with them.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Marley

Luckily, in the past several months, many people on Hilton Head Island have seen Marley in various locations, so she is still out there.

Since Marley disappeared, her dad Derek has remained on the island, instead of going home to Atlanta, in order to help find her.

“We have continuously ran social media, flyers, trail cams, scent articles, scent trails, etc daily since,” Marley’s mom Alex wrote on a GoFundMe page.

