This Teen Invited Her Mom To Her Dad’s Wedding And After Attending, Her Mom Accused Her Of Trying To Start Drama

A 15-year-old girl recently attended her dad’s wedding last month. Her dad was not ever married to her own mom, so this technically was his first marriage.

Her dad has been dating her stepmom for 4 years, and she really does adore her stepmom, however, she has heard her dad mention that her mom is “the one that got away.”

As soon as her mom learned that her dad was getting married, her mom wanted to go with her. She did tell her mom it was ok, after clearing it first with her dad and stepmom, who had no problem with it.

The day of her dad’s wedding arrived, and she got ready at the venue along with her stepmom and her stepmom’s mom, while her mom got ready back at a hotel her mom was staying at.

“During the ceremony, my mom started crying and got up to excuse herself,” she explained. “It didn’t interrupt or anything but when I sat down with my dad at the reception I apologized to him and my stepmom.”

Her dad and stepmom really had not seen her mom crying during their ceremony, and her mom overheard that conversation.

When she and her mom did end up leaving for the night, her mom accused her of starting drama and that she should not have let her know the wedding was happening.

“…This has caused her so much hurt,” she continued. “She said that I probably liked when my dad said he didn’t care about her and told her she could come out of spite.”

“She sent me away with my father and I’ve been here since.” She has attempted to discuss what happened with her mom, who is refusing to speak to her for “rubbing” her “happy new life” in her mom’s face.

