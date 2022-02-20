This TikToker Sparked Outrage After Sharing He Spends $2,000 Each Month On Bottled Water

The TikToker Ryan Dubs is no stranger to luxury. The self-proclaimed “brand king” often flaunts his lavish lifestyle on the platform to his five hundred thousand followers.

One of Ryan’s most recent TikTok videos skyrocketed its way to virality for the wrong reasons, though.

After sharing that he spends two thousand dollars per month on bottled water, the internet community bashed Ryan’s disregard for environmental concern and economic disparity.

“I spend over two thousand dollars per month on high-end water bottles delivered directly to my house, and as a water snob, it is such a luxury,” he said on his TikTok account @RyanDubs.

“I know what you are thinking– where do I keep it all? I have four fridges, so I’ve got that part covered,” Ryan continued while showing his grand kitchen.

The brand of water that he purchases is VOSS. Ryan also dubbed the company his favorite water brand.

“I have always been a water snob, and I know that a lot of people are probably thinking, what the hell, why do you care?” Ryan explained.

“But, I just hate the taste of tap water. I cannot drink it. I can only drink bottled water– it’s the only way I will get it in me.”

TikTok; pictured above is Ryan talking about how much he spends on water every month

