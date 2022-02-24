This TikToker Went Viral After Sharing Her Botched Haircut That Cost $300

TikTok has increasingly become the go-to platform for hair salon horror stories. One user named @gl0babie jumped on the trend and shared her hairstylist’s fail.

Using the trending TikTok audio, “this is what I wanted… and this is what I got,” the TikToker first showed off her intended hairstyle.

She first wanted a bright, red root with black tips. The user’s hairstylist did achieve this color beautifully. But, the trouble came during the cut.

The TikToker showed her stylist a sort of wispy, pixie cut style. The woman in the reference photo had bangs and blended layers.

Unfortunately, this user ended up with short and choppy layers in the back of her head. Rather than blending together, the back of her hair is abnormally short and sticks straight up.

“This man charged me three hundred dollars for this. I can literally never leave the house again,” the user captioned her video.

TikTok; pictured above is how her hair looked after she shelled out $300 for it

The TikTok reached over five hundred and seventy thousand people and garnered just over one hundred thousand likes. The comment section erupted in support for the user and outrage at the hair salon.

“I’m in cosmetology school and, by looking at that, I can figure out what to do. How did he not know how to do that style,” commented one user, followed by a skull emoji.

