This Veterinarian’s Work Truck Was Stolen And Later Found Abandoned Without Any Of Her Equipment

Fallbrook, California. Dr. Joleen Elston discovered her love of equine medicine while in veterinary school in 2006, and after graduation a year later, she founded a practice in San Diego.

But this beloved community vet recently experienced a shocking career setback; her veterinary truck was stolen from her garage.

Not only did the thief make off with the vehicle, but it held thousands of dollars worth of vet equipment and medicines.

The police and community began a search for the truck, and after several sightings, it was found abandoned in the area.

Unfortunately, it was missing all of her expensive equipment and most medications.

In the face of this setback, Dr. Elston won’t be able to restart her mobile practice until she’s replaced her supplies, which could take months, thanks to Covid-related shipment delays.

In addition, she was seven months pregnant and entirely reliant on her work for income, so the next few months would be challenging, especially while adjusting to life with a newborn.

However, a few of Joleen’s friends banded together to post a GoFundMe on her behalf, hoping to get her back into business as soon as possible using the supportive funds.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Dr. Joleen Elston

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.