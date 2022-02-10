This Woman Took TikTok By Storm After Sharing The Bizarre Pick-Up Line Her Hinge Match Used

People come up with some pretty creative pick-up lines to stand out on over-saturated dating apps like Tinder or Hinge.

Some are puns; others are jokes. This TikToker, @Bombvoodooclam, though, received a message from her Hinge match Max that was totally out of line.

“The lil belly showing is cute, and a must,” Max’s message read. The TikToker showed a screenshot of his remark and with the viral sound, “the woman was too stunned to speak” playing over the TikTok.

Why would Max even think that his comment was charming? First of all, it is never anyone’s right to comment on another woman’s body.

Secondly, the statement is simply idiotic since the TikToker’s Hinge photo shows off her very toned figure.

TikTok; pictured above is Max’s weird comment

Nonetheless, the video quickly went viral and roped in just over three hundred thousand views. Nearly twenty thousand users liked the TikTok and voiced their anger and confusion at the man.

“Lil belly? In what world? It’s completely flat,” one user commented, followed by the rolling-eyes emoji.

“I’m screaming. That’s not belly showing. That’s just your dress being a thin fabric,” another user commented.

