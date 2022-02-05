This Young Woman Has Experienced Two Freak Medical Crises In Just 1 Year

San Fransisco, California. Erika made a GoFundMe for her friend Bev, an active animal lover, passionate runner, and talented musician.

But they were shocked on Christmas Eve when Bev began experiencing back pain and leg numbness while on a bike ride.

The following day, her condition grew more severe, and she took herself to the ER.

Erika shares that Bev had experienced a brain aneurysm the year before and had gone to the same ER for emergency surgery. This year, her emergency surgery would save her from permanent paralysis.

Bev’s recovery post-surgery will be a long and arduous process. She can’t teach piano lessons for income and isn’t permitted to sit for the next six months.

You can see Bev’s incredible talent in this video.

Erika expresses her dismay that these medical crises will keep Bev from doing what she loves for so long.

“She will not be able to work or practice during these months of painful rehabilitation and physical therapy.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bev

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.