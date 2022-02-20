Young Mother Of 5 Tragically Dies After Falling Out Of A Party Bus And Being Hit By A Car

Los Angeles, California. It was three days before her 30th birthday when Heather Garcia lost her life. She was out celebrating her milestone birthday and her cousin’s birthday with family and friends when a freak accident happened.

In an interview with a CBS Los Angeles reporter, Heather’s brother Juan was still in disbelief and shock from the tragedy. “They went out, got the party bus, and based on the information I got, she was dancing, and she fell… and that was it.“

The reporter echoed his statement, “She fell out of the door?“

“She fell out of the party bus door. She was dancing, and she tripped; I guess she was backing up, and she tripped on something … I don’t know how the door opened. No one knows how the door opened. The door shouldn’t have opened.“

The door to the bus reportedly opened when Garcia fell into it while the party bus was moving northbound on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles.

That’s when another vehicle struck her. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heather leaves behind her husband and five children ages 10, 8, 6, 5, and 1.

In his insurmountable grief, Garcia’s husband spoke about the love of his life in a heartfelt request for financial help from the community.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Heather with her children

