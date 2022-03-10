1,000 House Fires Are Started By Pets Every Year And Here’s How You Can Help Prevent This From Happening To You

You removed the knobs from the stove and shooed them off the counters, but your cat still jumps on the burners, and your dog is determined to steal waffles right off the iron.

It may seem cute or even annoying at times, but it’s not. Instead, it’s dangerous and a fire hazard.

Believe it or not, The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) estimates that nearly 1,000 home fires are accidentally started by pets every year. As a result, more than 500,000 pets are affected by house fires causing injuries and even death.

Scary stuff, but you can help prevent your fur babies and other pets from starting fires and getting injured.

Prevention is the best way to safeguard your home and your four-legged children. The American Kennel Club, ADT Security Services, and American Red Cross have prevention suggestions. Ironically, the tips are almost the same as for babies and toddlers of the human kind.

Never leave an open flame unattended. Reduce open flame exposure. Pets are curious and may try to investigate candles and fireplaces.

Use flameless candles and a fireplace enclosure to discourage pets from knocking them over or, worse, catching their tail on fire.

Keep the animals off the stove. The NFPA says a stove or cooktop is the number-one cause of fires started by pets.

So invest in dog training, use safety covers, remove stove knobs, and discourage climbing in the kitchen.

