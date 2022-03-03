After A Fire Destroyed The Cars Of 10 Employees Working At A Chick-fil-A, The Community Quickly Raised $83,000 To Replace Them All

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On February 21st, a fast-moving grass fire made its way across I-40 in Oklahoma City, where things quickly got out of control.

Before firefighters could contain the blaze, the flames had already reached the parking lot of the local Chick-fil-A and destroyed the cars of 10 employees working there.

“This incident began as a grass fire on the north side of I-40,” Oklahoma City Fire wrote in a Tweet.

“The strong south winds quickly caused this fire to spread into some evergreen bushes next to the Chic-fil-A parking lot.”

“The fast growing fire spread into ten vehicles. All ten vehicles belong to the employees.”

Oklahoma City Fire; pictured above firefighters extinguish the ten cars that went up in flames in the parking lot of Chick-fil-A

Not only did these 10 employees completely lose their cars in the fire; many of them lost some of their valuables and personal belongings as well.

Carey Faber took to GoFundMe in an effort to rally the community together to help the employees after they suffered their losses.

“These full-time employees are not in a position to replace their vehicles, which are needed for transportation not only to and from work but also for the everyday needs of their families,” Carey pointed out.

