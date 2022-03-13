After Being Diagnosed With Cancer, This Professional Pet Photographer Is Struggling To Feed Her Dogs

Running your own business can be challenging enough. However, imagine trying to sustain your income as one of your only employees, during a pandemic and getting diagnosed with cancer. This scenario seems tough, however, some of us are a lot tougher!

Meet Amanda Jones, a pet photographer who has traveled near and far across the country to capture the best, most memorable moments of our beloved pets.

For the past 25 years, she has made a living with her husband, running a small business where they take wonderful pictures of our special companions.

After surviving a pandemic in 2020, Amanda was diagnosed in 2021 with breast cancer. While she tries to stay optimistic, she knows what is on the schedule for 2022.

Unfortunately, a majority of her year will be booked with cancer treatments, leaving her without work for the expected year to come.

“My treatment schedule for this cancer is very intense and will take close to a year to get through,” Amanda wrote.

Like many of us around the world, trying to sustain a successful small business during one of the toughest years most of us have had to face has been difficult. Most places have not been as lucky and successful.

The outlook for a majority of the small business world has been forced to close their doors due to lack of income.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Amanda

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.